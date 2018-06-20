WATCH: Republican Rep Rips James Comey For ‘Water-Downed’ Hillary Probe

Rep. Trey Gowdy doesn’t mince words.

And he didn’t on Tuesday, when he ripped former FBI Director James Comey in a fierce opening statement at a House Oversight Committee hearing.

The former federal prosecutor laid into Comey for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email case, in which the former Secretary of State was cleared by the FBI. He called Comey’s probe “watered down” and said the former director had acted as judge and jury — and a few other posts, as well.- READ MORE

