WATCH: Republican Jim Jordan Wants to Cross-Examine the Democrat Informer and Adam Schiff, Too

Rep Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the ranking GOP member on the House Oversight Committee, turned down a proposal from the lawyer for the former Democrat operative and anti-Trump whistleblower to answer written questions submitted by his office to the committee.

Jordan (shown above right) and Republican House leadership have even gone so far as to consider moving Jordan over to the House Intelligence Committee — where he could engage and cross-examine Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on his dealings with the so-called whistleblower.

Jordan told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” on Tuesday morning that the informer “needs to come in.”

“You want to be able to look this individual in the eye, ask them questions and see how they respond in the moment,” he also said. – READ MORE