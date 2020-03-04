WATCH: Reporter shuts down Bloomberg after he falsely claims Trump called coronavirus ‘a hoax’

For the second time in less than a week, a reporter has shut down former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for making false claims regarding President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

When asked by CBS’ Scott Pelley how he views the coronavirus emergency, Bloomberg responded by saying that Trump called the coronavirus “a hoax.”

“I find it incomprehensible that the president would do something as inane as calling it a hoax,” he told Pelley, who immediately stopped him.

Michael Bloomberg repeated the false claim that President Trump referred to the coronavirus as a “hoax.” CBS News’ Scott Pelley pointed out that President Trump actually said the media & Democrat hysteria about the government coronavirus response was a hoax, NOT the virus. pic.twitter.com/HmSWsnaQFw — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) March 1, 2020

“He said the Democrats making so much of it is a Democratic hoax, not that the virus was a hoax,” the reporter pointed out.

Bloomberg did not acknowledge he had made a mistake and continued with his diatribe. – READ MORE

