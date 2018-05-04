WATCH: Reporter Criticizes Trump For Sitting Down With Kim Jong Un – Sanders NUKES The Whole Press Room

Sarah Sanders had a deeply contentious White House press briefing Thursday afternoon.

The president’s spokesperson got into verbal spats with multiple reporters over a variety of issues. Questions about Stormy Daniels, torture techniques and classified memos were flying and Sanders once told a reporter “You don’t know me.”

Few got it as bad as Brian Karem, however, the White House correspondent for Playboy Magazine. Brian asked if the president believes “he is above the law?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1