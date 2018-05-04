Politics TV
WATCH: Reporter Criticizes Trump For Sitting Down With Kim Jong Un – Sanders NUKES The Whole Press Room
Sarah Sanders had a deeply contentious White House press briefing Thursday afternoon.
The president’s spokesperson got into verbal spats with multiple reporters over a variety of issues. Questions about Stormy Daniels, torture techniques and classified memos were flying and Sanders once told a reporter “You don’t know me.”
Few got it as bad as Brian Karem, however, the White House correspondent for Playboy Magazine. Brian asked if the president believes “he is above the law?” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller