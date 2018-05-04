True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Reporter Criticizes Trump For Sitting Down With Kim Jong Un – Sanders NUKES The Whole Press Room

Posted on by
Share:

Sarah Sanders had a deeply contentious White House press briefing Thursday afternoon.

The president’s spokesperson got into verbal spats with multiple reporters over a variety of issues. Questions about Stormy Daniels, torture techniques and classified memos were flying and Sanders once told a reporter “You don’t know me.”

Few got it as bad as Brian Karem, however, the White House correspondent for Playboy Magazine. Brian asked if the president believes “he is above the law?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Reporter Criticizes Trump For Sitting Down With Kim Jong Un - Sanders NUKES The Whole Press Room
Reporter Criticizes Trump For Sitting Down With Kim Jong Un - Sanders NUKES The Whole Press Room

Sarah Sanders had a deeply contentious White House press briefing Thursday afternoon. The president's spokesperson got into verbal spats with multiple reporters over a variety of issues. Questions abo

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: