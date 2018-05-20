WATCH: Rep. Swalwell Says They Have Proof Of Collusion, Bill Hemmer Smacks Him Down

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell told Fox News host Bill Hemmer on Friday morning that he has evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia by encouraging the Russians to interfere with the 2016 election. “The president asked them to do it.”

During a brief appearance on “America’s Newsroom,” Hemmer asked Swalwell whether it was justifiable to place an intelligence operative within the Trump campaign team. “So if you use a warrant that is drafted on information that may be directly tied to the Kremlin and use it to spy on a national political campaign, what do you think of that?”

Swalwell skirted the question, claiming that the bigger picture was more important than a small flaw in the execution.- READ MORE

