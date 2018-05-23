Politics TV
WATCH: Rep. Swalwell absolutely lose his SH*T during Tucker Carlson interview about gun confiscation
Representative Swalwell went on with Tucker Carlson last night to discuss banning assault weapons and apparently buying them back.
And after watching this interview, we can’t stop laughing.
He also accuses Tucker of hating on cops, and did you notice how he kept saying his dad was a cop? The only thing that might have made this funnier is if his dad had been a mailman. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
OMG --> WATCH Rep. Swalwell absolutely lose his SH*T during Tucker Carlson interview about gun confiscation
twitchy.com