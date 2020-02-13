WATCH: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee declares Trump’s budget cuts are “slavery” because minorities will be encouraged to work

Sheila Jackson Lee is one of those people that makes me question our entire voting process.

Case in point, during a House Budget Committee hearing Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee suggested President Trump’s new budget proposal was like “slavery.”

Trump’s program encourages minorities and “immigrants” to choose work over government benefits – and somehow that’s “slavery” to Jackson Lee.

Lee lamented that this spring alone “over 700,00 people will likely lose food assistance, as states begin to implement the Trump administration’s expanded SNAP time limit.” She went on to try and explain how getting people off of government assistance and helping them get back to work is somehow linked to slavery. – READ MORE

