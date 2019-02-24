Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Talks Tax Rates, Suggests ‘$10 Million’ Is ‘Enough’

On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appeared on the series premier of SHOWTIME’s “Desus & Mero.”

During her segment, Ocasio-Cortez talked about the Green New Deal, and explained her support for a marginal tax rate of 70% on individuals making more than $10 million a year:

If you make more than $10 million in one year, which is a pretty good year … your ten millionth and one dollar gets taxed at 70%, which, by the way, we used to have marginal tax rates under Republican presidents of 90%, and it was when we experienced some of the largest rates of economic .

…It really comes down to the question of, isn't $10 million enough? Like, when does it stop, right? At what point is it immoral that we're building Jeff Bezos a helipad when we have the most amount of homeless people in New York City?