WATCH: Rep. Al Green abruptly exits CNN interview after question about failed impeachment vote helping Trump

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas abruptly ended a CNN interview after blowing through a question about whether he was playing into President Donald Trump’s hands by pushing impeachment.

Green introduced articles of impeachment Wednesday, and the effort was overwhelmingly defeated 332-95. Support for impeachment clearly isn’t there, when the Democratic majority House can’t come close to voting in favor of it.

Still, Green says he isn’t deterred, and that “we will March on until victory is won.”

“The base is not the American people,” Green said. “The American people don’t want to tolerate bigotry. I just have faith in the American people and I will continue.” – READ MORE