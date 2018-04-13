WATCH: Red Sox-Yankees Game Explodes In Bench-Clearing Brawl After Pitcher Beans Batter

Baseball has some great regional rivalries, but few better than the Yankees and the Red Sox.

That fire has cooled over the years, but on Wednesday night the flame was reignited. It all started with a slide into second. Yankee Tyler Austin slid hard into the base and clearly lifted his foot up, catching Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt on the back of the leg with his spikes. Then Austin got into Holt’s face and the benches and bullpens cleared, everyone running onto the field. But that was just a preview of things to come.

Everything settled down until the 7th inning. That’s when Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly threw a four-seam fastball — at 98 mph — right into Austin’s side. Austin slammed his bat on the ground in anger — it was, after all, the second time Kelly threw at him during the at-bat — and then charged the mound. – READ MORE

