WATCH: Real-life ‘Spiderman’ who saved child dangling from balcony to become French citizen

A man who was hailed as a hero after scaling a building to save a child dangling from a Paris balcony will be granted French citizenship and was offered a job as a firefighter.

Mamoudou Gassama, 22, a Malian illegal migrant, met with French President Emmanuel Macron Monday at the Elysee Palace, just two days after his daring rescue was captured in a now-viral video. Gassama scaled four floors of a building in northern Paris on Saturday to save a 4-year-old boy, Sky News reported.

“I just didn’t have time to think, I ran across the road to go and save him,” Gassama told Macron during the meeting. “I just climbed up and thank God, God helped me. The more I climbed the more I had the courage to climb up higher, that’s it.” – READ MORE

