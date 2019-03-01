WATCH: Rashida Tlaib Suggests Mark Meadows Is Racist. He Flattens Her.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) slammed Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Wednesday for suggesting that he was a racist during the House Oversight Committee hearing of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

WATCH: This exchange at the Cohen hearing says so much about America right now https://t.co/uXNCHP1POx pic.twitter.com/hFO2TKe2El — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 27, 2019

Tlaib’s accusation came after Meadows invited Lynne Patton, a top Trump housing official who is black, to attend the hearing in order to push back on any accusations that Trump was racist.

“Just because someone has a person of color, a black person, working for them does not mean they aren’t racist and … the fact someone would actually use a prop, a black woman in this chamber, in this committee is alone racist in itself,” Tlaib said as she took aim at Meadows.

“Meadows, a Trump ally and head of the conservative Freedom Caucus, immediately demanded a retraction,” The New York Post reported. “Getting emotional, Meadows said his nieces and nephews are people of color and he rejected any notion he’s a racist.” – READ MORE