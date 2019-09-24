WATCH: Rashida Tlaib Goes Off The Rails, Accuses Witness Of ‘Conspiracy’ For Winking

On Tuesday, far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) accused conservative witness Vicki Porter of engaging in a “conspiracy” for “winking” during a congressional oversight and reform hearing on vaping.

Porter, a 51-year-old Wisconsin woman who quit smoking after 23 years with the help of vaping products, was invited by Republicans to speak at the hearing. Tlaib, disturbed by the witness’ apparently conservative personal politics, tried to discredit Porter through a bizarre “conspiracy” charge — even though it was President Donald Trump, a Republican, who recently pushed a flavored vaping ban.

.@RashidaTlaib attacks conservative vaping advocate Vicki Porter: “Are you a conspiracy theorist?” pic.twitter.com/Czf5cALRks — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2019

“Ms. Porter, I was reading because I wanted to know more about you and your beliefs and I respect that — we all have different beliefs,” started in the Democrat. “But you call yourself a ‘converted conservative’ and ‘reformed Marxist’? Are you a conspiracy theorist?”

“I think my politics are entirely irrelevant to this hearing,” Porter replied.

“Oh okay, why were you winking at one of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle? You winked,” Tlaib pressed. – READ MORE