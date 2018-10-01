WATCH: Rare Video Surfaces of Sen. Blumenthal Touting His Vietnam War Service (But He Never Served in Vietnam)

The poster boy of the Democratic party.

The second wealthiest member of the U.S. Senate can buy many things — except a soldier’s pedigree.

Sen. Richard “Dick” Blumenthal loved to tout and brag about his extensive Vietnam war record.

Except for the part where he never saw combat during the Vietnam war.

Has this guy ever been to Vietnam, even for a vacation?

He says he was knee-deep in rice paddies, serving in Vietnam.