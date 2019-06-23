WATCH: Rare giant squid spotted in Gulf of Mexico, ‘amazing’ video shows

Researchers last week captured a huge squid in the Gulf of Mexico as part of rare footage that biologists have described as “the most amazing video you’ve ever seen.”
During a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expedition, scientists said they spotted the giant cephalopod around 100 miles southeast of New Orleans, La.
MONSTER SQUID GOES VIRAL AFTER IT WASHED UP IN NEW ZEALAND
One biologist was scrolling through footage on Wednesday, and initially saw “the usual shrimp and other small animals,” according to a NOAA blog post. But he quickly spotted “a large tubular animal off on the corner of the screen.”
That creature turned out to be a large squid — which researchers estimated to be roughly 10 to 12 feet long. An expert with NOAA National Marine Fisheries Services confirmed it to be a juvenile giant squid. – READ MORE