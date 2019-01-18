WATCH: Rapper Cardi B Calls Trump Supporters ‘Racist Rednecks,’ Bashes Trump

Rapper Cardi B (real name Belcalis Almanzar) took to Instagram live this week to rip President Donald Trump for the current partial government shutdown over southern border funding and trash his supporters, whom she classified as “racist rednecks.”

Cardi B went off on Donald Trump yesterday, calling him a 'clout chaser' who just ruins peace and wants validation from black people! 👏 She also talks about immigrants, racists and his 'build a wall' controversy! pic.twitter.com/Q2qGRDrAnL — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) January 16, 2019

“You wanna build a wall because you promised these mother f***ers something that you know you couldn’t do,” said the rapper to her 39 million-plus followers, The Hillreports. “You promised these f***ing racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible. But they voted for you and you promised them this s***, so now you have to do it.”

“Even if motherf***ers build the wall, that’s still not going to f***ing prevent people coming into this country,” she continued.

“Trump is like a clout-chaser,” Cardi B said. “He’s like these new rap artists; they do the most for clout. And Trump wants that. Some people can have money, all the power in the world, but they really want that fame. And some people really wanna be seen as that. His legacy — he wants to go down as that bad person.”- READ MORE