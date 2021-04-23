Watch: Rand Paul Warns Of “Climate Corps Youth” Plan In “Horrendous” Green New Deal

As extreme leftists within the Democratic party formally reintroduced their radical ‘green new deal’ Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul warned that the vast spending plan seeks to overturn the voter economy, do away with free market capitalism, and even create armies of youths dedicated to implementing socialist policy.

Appearing on Fox News, Paul warned that the far left “definitely think that money grows on trees, and I guess that’s part of the green plan.”

While the plan has been touted as a $172 Billion spend, Paul note that “if you add all of it up from the infrastructure bill, it’s actually about $500 billion.”

“There’s $174 billion for weatherising houses, which never gets to energy efficiency, to meet the cost. There’s about $100 billion for electric cars,” Paul also noted.

“There’s $10 billion for some kind of army of climate change people, some kind of climate corps youth which I think has connotations in our history of these sort of government informed youths out there marching for things that the government tells them to do,” the Senator further warned.

The Civilian Climate Corps Act, introduced along with the new deal Tuesday says that a civilian army should exist “to mobilize the next generation of conservation and resilience workers and maximize the creation of accessible training opportunities and good jobs.” – READ MORE

