WATCH: Rand Paul Says President Trump Would Be ‘Going Against The Law If He Didn’t Investigate The Bidens’

Republican Senator Rand Paul asserts that President Donald Trump had a legal obligation to investigate potential corruption committed by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Paul appeared on Fox News Thursday night program “The Story with Martha MacCallum” after making news earlier in the day by reading a question that had been censored by Chief Justice John Roberts on the Senate floor. Paul’s question cited the “original legislation” providing money to Ukraine as having included a provision to “investigate corruption.”

Rand Paul: Given the “evidence that the Bidens are corrupt,” @realDonaldTrump “would actually be going against the law if he didn’t investigate.” “He did what was completely in compliance with the law, and this is just partisanship gone amok.”https://t.co/mSB1hBao8P pic.twitter.com/GNMvhIAMuF — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) January 31, 2020

“Did you think there was anything wrong with the phone call?” asked host MacCallum. “Did you see it as a request for a political favor in the coming election against somebody who is likely running against the president?”

“The original legislation that we gave money to Ukraine said that the president has to investigate corruption,” Paul responded. “And so I think there is a lot of evidence that the Bidens are corrupt and that there was corruption, so he would actually be going against the law if he didn’t investigate the Bidens. I think he did what was completely in compliance with the law and this is just partisanship thing gone amok, and ultimately the Democrats are going to regret they did this because they are making it very, very hard for the country to have anything that we can do together.” – READ MORE