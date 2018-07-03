Politics TV
WATCH: Rand Paul reveals man ‘threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an axe’
More from the Courier Journal: The man has been arrested. He allegedly called in the threats to Paul’s Bowling Green office.
Paul mentioned the attack publicly at an event in Litchfield, Kentucky, on Monday.
“Capitol Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an axe,” Paul said. “It’s just horrendous that we have to deal with things like this.”
Sen Rand Paul describes threat from man who he says claimed he would chop up the senator’s family w/ an axe. @RandPaul describes his thoughts w/ this happening months after being attacked in his yard & the baseball practice shooting. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/xx581BlFj7
— Chris Williams (@chriswnews) July 2, 2018
Capitol Police declined to comment because the investigation is ongoing. – READ MORE