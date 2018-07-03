WATCH: Rand Paul reveals man ‘threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an axe’

True Pundit

More from the Courier JournalThe man has been arrested. He allegedly called in the threats to Paul’s Bowling Green office.

Paul mentioned the attack publicly at an event in Litchfield, Kentucky, on Monday.

“Capitol Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an axe,” Paul said. “It’s just horrendous that we have to deal with things like this.”

Capitol Police declined to comment because the investigation is ongoing.

