WATCH: Rand Paul reveals man ‘threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an axe’

More from the Courier Journal: The man has been arrested. He allegedly called in the threats to Paul’s Bowling Green office.

Paul mentioned the attack publicly at an event in Litchfield, Kentucky, on Monday.

“Capitol Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an axe,” Paul said. “It’s just horrendous that we have to deal with things like this.”

Sen Rand Paul describes threat from man who he says claimed he would chop up the senator’s family w/ an axe. @RandPaul describes his thoughts w/ this happening months after being attacked in his yard & the baseball practice shooting. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/xx581BlFj7 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) July 2, 2018

Capitol Police declined to comment because the investigation is ongoing. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1