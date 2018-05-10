True Pundit

WATCH: Putin Reminds The World Just How Bad He Is At Hockey, Racks Up 5 Goals in Sham Contest

Posted on by
More hockey domination from Russian President Vladimir Putin — who racked up a Ushanka trick during a “Legends of Hockey” game in Sochi on Thursday.

65-year-old Putin strapped up the skates and full hockey gear for the “Night Hockey League” game — in which Russian hockey greats played some of the top amateurs in the country.

Putin — wearing his #11 jersey — ended up with 5 goals (and a few assists) in his team’s 12-7 victory. – READ MORE

TMZ TMZ
