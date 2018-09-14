WATCH: Pumped Up Shirtless Man in Speedo Stares Down Hurricane Florence with American Flag (Video)

First off, the answer is no; This wasn’t Bill Kristol.

A shirtless man disregarded warnings from local authorities and walked out to a street in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Friday morning to stare down a powerful hurricane — for the third time.

Despite officials urging evacuations or, at the least, safely battening down the hatches at home, Lane Pittman was captured on film holding an American flag while headbanging to heavy metal music as Florence’s 85 mph winds and rain pelted him.

“Just being free and American. I don’t let nothing oppress me, especially no dang, freaking hurricane,” he told Fox Business Network reporter Kristina Partsinevelos, who caught up with him after his stunt…as he tried to fix a flat tire.

When asked if he was doing this to go viral, he responded: “I’ve already been viral.” READ MORE;

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1