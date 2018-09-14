Security
WATCH: Pumped Up Shirtless Man in Speedo Stares Down Hurricane Florence with American Flag (Video)
First off, the answer is no; This wasn’t Bill Kristol.
A shirtless man disregarded warnings from local authorities and walked out to a street in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Friday morning to stare down a powerful hurricane — for the third time.
Despite officials urging evacuations or, at the least, safely battening down the hatches at home, Lane Pittman was captured on film holding an American flag while headbanging to heavy metal music as Florence’s 85 mph winds and rain pelted him.
YOU ARE WEAK AND SMALL FLORENCE!!!!! FLORIDA MAN IS HERE!!!!! Slayer #rainingblood #getatme #turnup @wjxt4 @weatherchannel @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3Jrou45ner
— Lane Pittman (@TheBigGuy904) September 14, 2018
“Just being free and American. I don’t let nothing oppress me, especially no dang, freaking hurricane,” he told Fox Business Network reporter Kristina Partsinevelos, who caught up with him after his stunt…as he tried to fix a flat tire.
When asked if he was doing this to go viral, he responded: “I’ve already been viral.” READ MORE;
