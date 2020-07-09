WATCH: Protesters Storm Baptist Church, Harass Children, Assault Parishioners: ‘How’s Your Head Feel, Pastor?’

Share:

Videos posted on social media show parishioners, both black and white, being harassed and physically assaulted at Grace Baptist Church in Troy, New York.

The protesters, repeatedly shouting “Black Lives Matter,” even harassed and blocked churchgoers while they were with their young children, using a megaphone to scream at the families, shaming and threatening their parents with calls to CPS, or Child Protective Services.

The assaults, harassment, and protesting have been occurring since at least the end of June, according to the viral videos posted online. The church has refused to close or back down, directing men from the parish to help escort fellow worshipers inside as they are blocked by BLM protesters.

Grace Baptist Church made headlines last month for giving away an AR-15 as a prize for a church raffle. When the giveaway was first reported, Pastor John Koletas told WNYT that the church held it in solidarity with hunters and gun owners who have been “viciously attacked by anti-Christian socialist policies.” One local critic told WRGB at the time that the giveaway exhibited “extreme poor taste,” citing “all of the shootings going on in all of our communities.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.