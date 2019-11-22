WATCH: Protesters in Iran tear down ‘Death to America’ banner

Iran’s nationwide uprising has resulted in dozens of deaths, hundreds of arrests and thousands injured in skirmishes with security forces deployed by the country’s fanatical religious regime.

The widespread protests, reportedly occurring in nearly two dozen cities, was sparked by the government’s 300% increase in gas prices last week that mullahs blame on revenue losses from U.S.-imposed sanctions. The government shut down internet connectivity in Iran to quash protest organizers and shield the world’s eyes from the fallout, but videos leaked online show the Iranian people aren’t buying the government’s excuses.

A brave Iranian woman tears down a “Death to America” poster in Iran. Instead of chanting “Death to America” they are chanting “Death to the dictator” of Iran. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/8ux0bP23l5 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) November 20, 2019

“A brave Iranian woman tears down a ‘Death to America’ poster in Iran,” Hananya Naftali posted with a video to Twitter. “Instead of chanting ‘Death to America’ they are chanting ‘Death to the dictator’ of Iran. #IranProtests”

The footage shows the woman climb a pole with the propaganda poster with the help of several others. She grabbed the banner and attempted to rip it down, but was initially unsuccessful. On a second attempt, she ripped the poster from the top to a roaring applause from the crowd of hundreds. – READ MORE