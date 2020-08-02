WATCH: Protesters Burn Bibles In Portland, Rip Protective Boarding Off Buildings

Left-wing activists rioted in Portland on Friday night where they burned Bibles, set fires in the street, and tore protective boarding off of buildings.

The riots had cooled off on Thursday night as “federal and state officers located inside the courthouse were not forced to leave the building during the course of the night,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.

I don’t know what burning the Bible has to do with protesting against police brutality. Do not be under the illusion that these protests and riots are anything but an attempt to dismantle all of Western Civilization and upend centuries of tradition and freedom of religion. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 1, 2020

More flag burning at the antifa/ BLM gathering in downtown Portland. Video by @FromKalen. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/okngG7eRYK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

On Friday night, rioters burned American flags and bibles in the streets outside the federal Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse in Portland. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --