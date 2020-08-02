WATCH: Protesters Burn Bibles In Portland, Rip Protective Boarding Off Buildings

Share:

Left-wing activists rioted in Portland on Friday night where they burned Bibles, set fires in the street, and tore protective boarding off of buildings.

The riots had cooled off on Thursday night as “federal and state officers located inside the courthouse were not forced to leave the building during the course of the night,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.

On Friday night, rioters burned American flags and bibles in the streets outside the federal Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse in Portland. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.