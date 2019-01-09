WATCH: Protest Disrupts Pro-‘Sanctuary’ Governor’s Oath Of Office: ‘Blood Is On Your Hands!’

What was supposed to be a time of pure celebration among supporters of the newly-elected Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom Monday was interrupted by a protester who clearly doesn’t buy the Democrat’s “sanctuary to all who seek it” rhetoric.

Someone with press credentials shouts “I object” as Gavin Newsom is about to take the oath of office. He’s escorted out pic.twitter.com/e7bD3chNcU — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) January 7, 2019

In a moment caught on video, Newsom, the 40th governor of California and successor to pro-“sanctuary” Democrat Jerry Brown, can be seen on stage with his wife and four kids ready to take the oath of office. As SF Gate notes, just as the judge begins to instruct the governor to raise his right hand, the “sanctuary” of the ceremony is disrupted.

“I object!” shouts a man, who reportedly had press credentials, from the audience. “Blood is on your hands!” he shouts. “Shame on you!”

The man is quickly located and escorted out, but not before he makes clear what he’s protesting: the dire consequences of “sanctuary state” policies.- READ MORE