WATCH: Prominent Democrats also ‘guilty’ of using the phrase ‘monkey around’
Rich Weinstein of Philadelphia, whose Twitter handle is @phillyrich1, tweeted videos of liberals using the phrase, even on the floor of the U.S. Senate and at the press secretary’s podium in the White House press room.
They include Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York (“monkeying around with health care”), Sen. Dick Durbin (“there’s no monkeying around with numbers here”), Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland (“so we can avoid any monkey business with slush funds”), Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, former Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts, former Obama press secretaries Jay Carney and Josh Earnest, and former Clinton White House press secretary Mike McCurry. – READ MORE
Florida gubernatorial candidate Rep. Ron DeSantis responded Wednesday on “Hannity” to criticism of his use of the phrase “monkey this up” to describe damage his Democratic opponent would do to the Sunshine State if elected.
“It has zero to do with race,” DeSantis said. “It has everything to do with whether we want Florida to go in a good direction.”
DeSantis said the Bernie Sanders- and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-endorsed Gillum would make Florida take a “turn to left-wing socialist policies that will absolutely devastate this state.”
He said socialism is “not good for any race, color or creed,” and that he won’t let Democrats and critics “obscure a debate” on the issues with claims of racism- READ MORE
A Twitter user has compiled video clips of more than a dozen prominent Democrats using the phrase “monkey around” in recent years, pushing back at Democrats’ argument that Florida GOP gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis was racist to say it.