WATCH: Prominent Democrats also ‘guilty’ of using the phrase ‘monkey around’

Rich Weinstein of Philadelphia, whose Twitter handle is @phillyrich1, tweeted videos of liberals using the phrase, even on the floor of the U.S. Senate and at the press secretary’s podium in the White House press room.

Clinton Press Secretary Mike McCurry pic.twitter.com/lgMYOA1jYg — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 30, 2018

I’m old enough to remember when the Dems didn’t think “Monkey Around” was racist. Adam Schiff pic.twitter.com/MvmyVFHK4U — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 30, 2018

But wait, there’s more Chuck Schumer “Monkeying Around” pic.twitter.com/rlW73e2Qab — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 30, 2018

Republican John Kasich pic.twitter.com/PjWGnwebKX — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 30, 2018

They include Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York (“monkeying around with health care”), Sen. Dick Durbin (“there’s no monkeying around with numbers here”), Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland (“so we can avoid any monkey business with slush funds”), Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, former Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts, former Obama press secretaries Jay Carney and Josh Earnest, and former Clinton White House press secretary Mike McCurry. – READ MORE

Florida gubernatorial candidate Rep. Ron DeSantis responded Wednesday on “Hannity” to criticism of his use of the phrase “monkey this up” to describe damage his Democratic opponent would do to the Sunshine State if elected.

“It has zero to do with race,” DeSantis said. “It has everything to do with whether we want Florida to go in a good direction.”

DeSantis said the Bernie Sanders- and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-endorsed Gillum would make Florida take a “turn to left-wing socialist policies that will absolutely devastate this state.”