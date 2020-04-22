WATCH: Progressive Democrat admits on video to blocking money for workers in order to gain political ‘leverage’

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal (Wash.) admitted that she and her progressive colleagues have been blocking legislation aimed at providing relief to small business workers in order to hold on to political leverage.

The congresswoman made the comments during a virtual news conference Monday with fellow progressive lawmakers and activists, in which they pushed for illegal immigrants to be included in the next round of coronavirus relief, among other Congressional Progressive Caucus priorities.

One leading House Democrat came right out and said they’ve been blocking urgent money for workers’ paychecks because they don’t want to give up political leverage. Think about that: Democrats would rather use workers as partisan leverage than actually help them. pic.twitter.com/1Lve1xutb2 — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) April 21, 2020

“We don’t know what’s in the package yet, we only know what’s been reported,” Jayapal said during the #PutPeopleFirst conference. “But I think what you’re hearing from all of us on the call is that we have real concerns about giving away leverage now without getting some of the priorities we need.”

The Senate Republican Communications Center posted a video of her remarks on Twitter, writing: “Think about that: Democrats would rather use workers as partisan leverage than actually help them.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --