WATCH: Preview for ‘Last Man Standing’ Revival Released

Yes, the “Last Man Standing” reboot is on its way, courtesy of Fox. And lo and behold, the first preview of the show has hit the internet.

It’s kind of hard to call “Last Man Standing” a reboot, mind you, considering the fact that it was barely off the air for more than a cup of coffee. However, there were acrimonious details behind its axing — it was put out to pasture despite the fact it was the second highest-ranked comedy on ABC, behind “Modern Family” and sixth overall — for reasons that many assumed were political.

“Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from FOX that it’s time to get back out on that diamond – hell yes, I’m excited,” Allen said in a statement announcing the revival. – READ MORE

