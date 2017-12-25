WATCH: President Trump Teleconferences With Troops for Christmas

President Donald Trump held a video conference with several members of the U.S. military stationed abroad over Christmas.

From his Mar-A-Lago property in Florida, Trump invited the media to be part of the call for a short time. – READ MORE

