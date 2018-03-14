True Pundit

WATCH: President Trump Proposes Creating A ‘Space Force’

President Donald Trump, speaking at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, proposed creating a “Space Force” to handle the Final Frontier.

The new “Space Force” would protect the United States’ investment in the long-term achievements of our space program, Trump said, under the theory that space is a “war-fighting domain” that requires prepared soldiers.

“My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air and sea. We may even have a ‘Space Force,'” the president said. – READ MORE

