WATCH: President Trump Proposes Creating A ‘Space Force’
President Donald Trump, speaking at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, proposed creating a “Space Force” to handle the Final Frontier.
The new “Space Force” would protect the United States’ investment in the long-term achievements of our space program, Trump said, under the theory that space is a “war-fighting domain” that requires prepared soldiers.
.@POTUS: "My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air and sea. We may even have a 'Space Force.'" pic.twitter.com/b0q8GUY7ta
— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 13, 2018
"My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air and sea. We may even have a 'Space Force,'" the president said.
