WATCH: President Trump Lays Wreath At Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier

President Donald Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.

Trump previously tweeted a Memorial Day message lauding the state of the U.S. under his administration saying the fallen would be happy to see the country as it is today. – READ MORE

