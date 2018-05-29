WATCH: President Trump Lays Wreath At Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier

President Donald Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.

WATCH: On #MemorialDay @POTUS laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in @ArlingtonNatl. pic.twitter.com/uxfRhk0QLc — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 28, 2018

Trump previously tweeted a Memorial Day message lauding the state of the U.S. under his administration saying the fallen would be happy to see the country as it is today. – READ MORE

