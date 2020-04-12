WATCH: President Trump castigates Jim Acosta for calling coronavirus media briefings ‘happy talk’

President Donald Trump berated CNN reporter Jim Acosta again at his coronavirus task force media briefing for calling the daily updates ‘happy talk’ about the pandemic.

The president denied Acosta’s statements that there were shortages of medical equipment to address the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mr. President, we hear from a lot of people who see these briefings as sort of ‘happy talk’ briefings,” said Acosta.

“No happy talk today!” Trump replied.

“You, and some of the officials paint a rosy picture of what is happening around the country. If you look at some of these questions. Do we have enough masks, no. Do we have enough tests, no. Do we have enough PPE, no. Do we have enough medical equipment,” continued Acosta. – READ MORE

