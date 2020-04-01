WATCH: President Trump berates Jim Acosta at coronavirus briefing over ‘nasty, snarky’ question

President Donald Trump berated CNN reporter Jim Acosta at Monday’s coronavirus media briefing for asking what the president considered to be a “nasty snarky” question.

Acosta was questioning the president’s previous statements on coronavirus, which he characterized as downplaying the crisis.

“Go ahead,” said the president to Acosta. “Let’s give it a shot.”

“Sir, what do you say to Americans who are upset with you over the way you downplayed this crisis over the last couple of months?” Acosta asked, adding statements that the president had made in the past.

“We have it very much under control in this country. The coronavirus is very much under control in the U.S.A. It’s going to disappear, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear,” Acosta quoted. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --