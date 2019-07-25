WATCH: President Trump Annihilates Reporter When She Asks About Being Indicted After Leaving the White House

President Trump clearly was in no mood to entertain reporters and their indictment fantasies following testimony by former special counsel Robert Mueller before the House Judiciary Committee.

Asked if he was concerned he could be indicted once he's left office, Pres. Trump responds angrily, saying "all of those problems having to do with crime were the biggest hoax of all," and accusing the reporter who asked of being "fake news." https://t.co/CXfCvYspNV pic.twitter.com/ZMAR1lWwx6 — ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2019

NBC’s Hallie Jackson asked the President if he was the least bit concerned about being indicted on obstruction of justice charges after his tenure in the White House is through.

The commander-in-chief absolutely hammered her for posing the question which, proceedings and statements by Mueller during his testimony indicate aren’t going to happen.

It was a bad enough day for Democrats – then their good friends in the media got crushed thusly – READ MORE