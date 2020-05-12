WATCH: President Trump abruptly ends media briefing after reporter accuses him of giving a racist response

President Donald Trump walked out on his media briefing on Monday after reporters implied that he was answering a question about the coronavirus in a racist manner.

The interaction followed upon a question from Weijia Jiang from CBS News. Jiang is an Asian American.

“You have said many times that the U.S. is doing far better than any other country when it comes to testing. Why does that matter, why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives and we are still seeing more cases?” Jiang asked.

“Well they’re losing their lives every day in the world, maybe that’s a question you should ask China,” the president responded.

“Don’t ask me, ask China that question OK? When you ask them that question you may get a very unusual answer!” he added. – READ MORE

