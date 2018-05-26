WATCH: President Asked By Reporter If North Korea Is ‘Playing Games’ – He Shoves The Question Right Back In Their Face

President Trump spoke with reporters this morning before laving for the Naval Academy to give the commencement speech to thousands of recent graduates. Trump answered a series of questions in front of Marine One about North Korea and Harvey Weinstein. Trump denied knowing anything about the Weinstein case. Trump said, “We’ll see what happens” on North Korea.

This week, Trump canceled the much anticipated meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in response to angry rhetoric and saber rattling out of the hermit nation with nuclear ambitions.

Trump said “They’d like to do it and we’d like to do it. We’ll see.”- READ MORE

