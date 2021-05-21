WATCH: Pres. Biden Blames Unvaccinated For COVID-19 Surges, Says They Will Pay The Price

Following the exact plan passed down from the Trump administration, President Biden was more than happy enough to announce that all 50 states have seen decreases in COVID-19 case numbers. Thanks to the vaccine and distribution plan, many Americans have already received at least one dose of the vaccine. But while Biden flaunted case numbers as a testament to his presidency, he also gave a grave warning to those who are still hesitant about getting vaccinated.

Talking to the American people on Monday, President Biden expressed gratitude for all who have done their part in fighting the coronavirus. Still not giving credit to former President Donald Trump, Biden went on to warn people, claiming they will “end up paying the price” for not being vaccinated.

PRES. BIDEN: “Those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price.” pic.twitter.com/qQ7cAyoYUW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 17, 2021

While Biden didn’t express as to what “price” they will pay, he was sure to place the blame of COVID-19 surges on the unvaccinated. “I can’t promise that will continue this way. We know there will be advances and setbacks and we know that flareups could occur. But if the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they’ll protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them. If they do not, states with low vaccination rates may see those rates go up, may see this progress, reversed.”- READ MORE

