WATCH: PragerU Asks People On The Street If Celebrity Opinions Matter
On Tuesday, Prager University uploaded a new video in which Will Witt took to the streets of Los Angeles to pose the following question to average Americans: “Do you take celebrity’s political opinions seriously?” The specific celebrity opinion to which Witt is referring deals with firearms.
