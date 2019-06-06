WATCH: POTUS Reads FDR’s D-Day Prayer as He and Melania Join World Leaders in Marking the 75th Anniversary

President Donald Trump honored veterans as he read aloud part of then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s prayer that was delivered ahead of the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944.

The president, joined by U.S. first lady Melania Trump, attended a ceremony in Portsmouth, England at the tail-end of his U.K. state visit.

Trump, along with Queen Elizabeth II, Royal Family members, and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, partook in honoring World War II veterans ahead of D-Day's 75th anniversary.