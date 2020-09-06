WATCH: Portland Protester Set Afire By Molotov Cocktail Thrown Toward Police

On Saturday night, as members of Antifa rioted in a residential area in southeast Portland, someone on the crowd threw a Molotov cocktail, lighting a fire in the street and setting another protester on fire. That protester ran across the street with his pants on fire, falling to the ground where other protesters attempted to put out the blaze, which was extinguished when police rushed to his aid and an officer put the fire out.

Graphic: #Antifa rioters throw a Molotov cocktail in direction of police in SE Portland. It lands next to people, setting one on fire. Video by @TaylerUSA. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/NJfEURKfkC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2020

Graphic: Another angle of the person being set on fire by a Molotov cocktail thrown by antifa militants in SE Portland. Rioters try to help but don’t do much. Cops are the ones who rush in & put out the flames. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/9gNFo73Lyc — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2020

"The crowd of protesters gathered in Ventura Park at around 7 p.m. with plans to march down to the Portland Police east precinct. Authorities announced at around 9 p.m. that people who were planning to march to the east precinct building were not staying to the sidewalks and that the march was unpermitted," KATU reported.

