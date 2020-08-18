WATCH: Portland anarchist decides to charge police like a wild bull, ends up duly seasoned in clouds of pepper spray

There are some videos that you watch and you are angry and fed up; there are others you watch and you feel vindicated and happy.

This is a more “vindicated/happy” video because the bad guy not only gets blasted twice by pepper-spray (after he decided to “charge” cops like an ornery bull) but he also gets clobbered by cops after he threatens to kill them.

1 PEPPER SPRAYED & 2 TAKE DOWNS After 25-30 warnings via LRAD starting at 22:52 PPB responded appropriately to clear the area. Those who wrongfully decided to stay and agitate officers were met with CCMs and force. This should not be a surprise. pic.twitter.com/G9eb3BKQeJ — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 16, 2020

This guy is a whole lotta stupid. I don’t know who raised him —I am guessing a pack of wild communist jackals— but this doofus has no clue about how to behave in a civilized society. Everyone is better off with him off the streets. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --