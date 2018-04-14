True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Pompeo SHUTS DOWN Dem Senator Who Brings Up Mueller During Confirmation Hearing

Posted on by
Share:

Mike Pompeo, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, shut down questions about the Russia investigation during his confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, asked Pompeo if he agrees with the president’s assertion that Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion is a “witch hunt.”

“Ma’am, I’m going to not speak about any of the three investigations that I have been a participant in today,” Pompeo said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Pompeo SHUTS DOWN Dem Senator Who Brings Up Mueller During Confirmation Hearing
Pompeo SHUTS DOWN Dem Senator Who Brings Up Mueller During Confirmation Hearing

Mike Pompeo, Trump's nominee for secretary of state, shut down questions about the Russia investigation during his confirmation hearing on Thursday. WATCH: Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Ham

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: