WATCH: Pompeo SHUTS DOWN Dem Senator Who Brings Up Mueller During Confirmation Hearing
Mike Pompeo, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, shut down questions about the Russia investigation during his confirmation hearing on Thursday.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, asked Pompeo if he agrees with the president’s assertion that Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion is a “witch hunt.”
“Ma’am, I’m going to not speak about any of the three investigations that I have been a participant in today,” Pompeo said. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller