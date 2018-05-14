Politics TV World
WATCH: Pompeo Describes What Kim Jong Un Is Like In Person
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described what North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is like in person during a Sunday interview with Fox News.
Pompeo described conversations with Kim Jong Un as “professional.”
“He knows his brief, he knows what he is trying to achieve for the North Korean people, he’s able to deal with complexity when the conversation requires it,” Pompeo said.- READ MORE
The Daily Caller