WATCH: Police investigating after video shows woman riding horse inside Miami nightclub

Police are investigating a South Florida nightclub for animal cruelty after video surfaced online of a bikini-clad woman riding a white horse inside the crowded venue.

Miami Beach police posted the video on its Twitter page Friday, saying it had been made aware of the incident inside the Mokai Lounge in South Beach.

WATCH: Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach under fire after video surfaced of a horse inside the nightclub pic.twitter.com/C7Saz3q20a — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 9, 2018

“We are very concerned over the allegations,” the tweet said.

The video shows a scantily-clad woman riding bareback on a white horse that appears to become unglued by the noise and the crowd.– READ MORE

