WATCH: Police Deploy Their Own Brand of Justice After Patriot Prayer Group and Antifa Protesters Turn Bloody

Police in Portland, Oregon, resorted to force on Saturday to keep members of Patriot Prayer and assorted antifa protesters apart in the latest clash between the two groups in the city.

“A giant crowd of people from several opposing political groups, including right-wing Patriot Prayer and antifa, faced off once again in a protest that started at Tom McCall Waterfront Park,” KOIN-TV reported.

“The two groups came face to face on either side of Southwest Naito Parkway, where hundreds of police officers from Portland and Oregon State Police tried to keep them separated.

“When protesters refused police orders to get out of the street, officers used non-lethal crowd control devices including rubber bullets, pepper spray and flash bangs to disperse people.”

Law enforcement said that the dust-up on Saturday represented a “civil disturbance,” a step down from a June 30 clash between the same two groups, which police branded a “riot.” In that instance, both groups broke out in fighting. This time, authorities were able to keep them apart.

A longer video of Saturday’s events can be viewed below. (Warning: Some images of bloody wounds could be graphic for some.)

Antifa protesters chanted “Whose streets? Our streets!” and “Proud Boys off our streets! Fascists retreat! No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA! Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Nazi boys have got to go!” – READ MORE

In A Battle To Try To Out-fake Jim Acosta And Cnn, Cbs Upped The Ante Of Fake News By Trying To Angle A National Story To Pin Violence On Trump Supporters.

“In Portland, a massive demonstration by a right wing group turned violent,” are the first words out of Reena Ninan‘s mouth during a CBS Weekend News report on the dueling protests.

This would be true except none of the violence came from the “right wing” Trump supporting Patriot Prayer and Proud Boys. The clashes and violence were between the police and the Antifa instigators who showed up to start fight.

Ninan stumbled ahead by saying, “Police used tear gas to break up several small scuffles between and some anti fascists. Tensions were high as an officer tried to take a sign away from a woman. He ended up shoving her to the ground. When she got up and ran away, she was swarmed by several other officers.”

This would also be true except the biased Reena Ninan neglects to mention that the tear gas was directed toward the communists of Antifa, and the woman in question was one of the commies. Nina then passes the story off to Portland local reporter Jennifer Dowling of KOIN6.- READ MORE

