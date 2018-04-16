WATCH: Pirro Blasts ‘Pompous, Egotistical, Patronizing Liar’ Jim Comey and ‘Self-Absorbed’ Memoir

In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro ripped former FBI Director James Comey, calling his new memoir “A Higher Loyalty” all about a “loyalty to himself.”

“Why would you believe a guy with a history replete with lies, dishonesty and contradictions?” Pirro asked.

Pirro said that Comey was blustering when he repeatedly praised former President Barack Obama, and at one point wrote that he “could see and evaluate a variety of angles on complicated issues.” – READ MORE

