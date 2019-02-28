WATCH: People Search Garbage Truck For Food In Socialist Venezuela

Starving Venezuelans rummaged through a trash truck this week in a search for food, following Venezuela’s collapse due to its socialist policies.

Estas son las imágenes que ⁦@jorgeramosnews⁩ le mostró a Nicolás Maduro y que provocaron que Maduro se levantara de la entrevista,⁩ que retuvieran al equipo de Univision y que confiscaran su trabajo. Esto es lo que Maduro no quiere que vea el mundo. pic.twitter.com/UfSZ3lr5Jm — Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) February 26, 2019

“Amid the increasingly dire situation in Venezuela, Univision’s left-leaning anchor Jorge Ramos traveled into the rapidly imploding socialist country for an interview Monday with dictator Nicolas Maduro,” The Daily Wire reported. “But after Ramos said he took the conversation in a direction Maduro didn’t appreciate, things quickly devolved, resulting in Ramos and his team having all their equipment confiscated and a frightening two-hour encounter with agents.”

In a video posted on the "Real American with Jorge Ramos" Facebook page, Ramos "said the last straw for Maduro was when the Mexican-American journalist held up his iPad and showed him footage he had filmed himself of three children on the streets of Venezuela rummaging through the back of a garbage truck for scraps of food," Fox News reported.