WATCH: Pence’s Daughter Reacts To John Oliver Mocking Her Children’s Book That Raises Money To Fight Sex Trafficking

Reacting to “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver’s targeting of her new children’s book with a partisan spoof about two gay bunnies, Charlotte told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that she was “all for” two books bringing in money to charity.

#instagram #repost #marlonbundo: @LastWeekTonight Not gonna lie, I do look pretty fly in a bow tie. The only thing better than one bunny book for charity is…TWO bunny books for charity. #BOTUS – Marlon pic.twitter.com/VpDdpRZoOr — Charlotte Rose Pence (@charlipence) March 19, 2018

“I think imitation is the most sincere form of flattery in a way,” said the 24-year-old. “But in all seriousness, his book is contributing to charities that I think we can all get behind. We have two books that are giving to charities that are both about bunnies, so I’m all for it, really.” – READ MORE

