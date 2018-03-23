True Pundit

WATCH: Pence’s Daughter Reacts To John Oliver Mocking Her Children’s Book That Raises Money To Fight Sex Trafficking

Reacting to “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver’s targeting of her new children’s book with a partisan spoof about two gay bunnies, Charlotte told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that she was “all for” two books bringing in money to charity.

“I think imitation is the most sincere form of flattery in a way,” said the 24-year-old. “But in all seriousness, his book is contributing to charities that I think we can all get behind. We have two books that are giving to charities that are both about bunnies, so I’m all for it, really.” – READ MORE

Second Daughter Charlotte Pence is all class.
