WATCH: Pence Makes Surprise Christmas Visit To Afghanistan
Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise Thursday visit to Afghanistan to conduct war related meetings and greet U.S. troops in the country.
“I look forward to being with our military tonight and an opportunity to extend to them the gratitude of the American people,” Pence told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, according to the travel pool. “We believe that we are now on a path to achieve a lasting victory for freedom and security in Afghanistan,” he added. – READ MORE
