WATCH: Pelosi Struggles To Say What Democrats Actually Stand For

Trump doesn’t need to “fight” Democrats. They’re doing perfectly fine devolving into senseless hysteria without his help.

Take, for example, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s latest stop on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” show

Jonathan Capehart, the fill-in host, actually pressed Pelosi on a somewhat tough issue.

“There are a lot of people out there, particularly Democrats, who are saying the Democrats have no message, the Democrats they don’t know what they’re for, they know they’re against President Trump but they don’t know what they’re for,” Capehart said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1